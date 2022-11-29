Andrew Zimmern Is Impressed With This Cell-Based, Lab-Grown Salmon

Cell-based, lab-grown meat has proliferated since its invention a decade ago and has progressed far beyond sci-fi ideas of post-apocalyptic Spam. Also called cultured meat or cultivated meat, it's a no-kill method of food production, meaning no animals are killed in the process. Instead, their cells are taken via biopsy, then grown through a series of steps in a growth medium. The results have no set shape — cells don't grow into a T-bone steak — which is why most lab-grown products are burgers or chicken nuggets, explains Science Focus.

There are many potential benefits to lab-grown meat. For one, it could reduce the food industry's impact on the environment (food production accounts for one-third of all human-activity-related greenhouse gas emissions). As things now stand, grazing pastures occupy a lot of land, and grazing animals produce much of the world's methane.

Currently, Singapore is the only country where lab-grown meat can be sold, per The Guardian, but that may change with the FDA's recent approval of lab-grown meat. This was good news for the folks at Upside Foods, which earned the green light for its lab-produced chicken. The company can't sell its products just yet, though, as the USDA still needs to perform its checks. Still, this could pave the way for more cell-based meat companies to seek out the U.S. government's stamp of approval, increasing American consumers' consumption of this new type of animal protein.