Outback Steakhouse's 'No Worries Days' Just Returned For A Limited Time

With the onrush of obligations at work and home plus all the problems that can or do happen, it can feel like everything is about to start circling the drain at any minute. People may seek out different ways to de-stress. It is impossible to say whether a deal on steak will be one of those ways, but Outback Steakhouse probably wouldn't want foodies to rule it out as an option. While not every signature steak on Outback's menu can be a slam dunk for every customer, it has a wide variety, including center-cut sirloin for under $20 and Victoria's filet mignon.

In years past, Outback has been known to try to reduce customers' stress by cutting the cost of meals in the "No Worries Wednesday" deal. The "No Worries" offer started as far back as 2013 and allowed two diners to order a meal for just $25. As the company's chief marketing officer put it at the time in a press release, "You've got enough stress." Back then, the worry-less meal came with an appetizer or dessert along with two entrees and a soup or salad. By 2015, the hump day deal had apparently evolved, providing a single three-course meal for a starting price of $12.99 (via Facebook). And now, a similar deal is back on the table.