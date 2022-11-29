Starbucks For Life Is Returning For A Boost Of Holiday Spirit

Starbucks is bringing back its Starbucks for Life sweepstakes for the holiday season, the popular coffee chain announced this week in a press release. Starbucks for Life was first launched on December 2, 2014, and ran through January 5, 2015. At that time, any customer who paid with a Starbucks card or through the chain's mobile app could enter the Starbucks for Life competition, where there were 482,000 prizes available for people to win.

After entering a special code from their Starbucks receipts online, 10 lucky U.S. winners received Starbucks for Life and a 10-karat gold Starbucks card, engraved with their name and valued at $5,000. One gold Ultimate Starbucks Card was made available to win in the United Kingdom, and four were up for grabs in Canada. To put the winnings into perspective, Starbucks for Life (or, free Starbucks every day for 30 years) gives winners enough grande caramel macchiatos to line the length of 39 jetliners, or about the number of venti green teas it takes to fill up 45 bathtubs. The Starbucks for Life contest has definitely changed since its introduction in 2014, and this year's game includes updates all hopefuls should know about.