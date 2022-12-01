You Can Actually Visit The Vineyard Featured In The White Lotus

We all have our bucket list of places that we'd love to visit and you've probably added Sicily as a priority travel destination after watching this season of "The White Lotus." The breath-taking scenery of the surrounding landscape, the deep blue of the Ionic sea, and ancient architecture are enough to build a travel-craving in even the most unromantic of souls.

For those unfamiliar with the quirky HBO dramedy, the setting is a chain of hotels called "The White Lotus." Season 1 was set in Hawaii and filmed on location during the pandemic at Maui's Four Seasons Resort. The story follows characters from various demographics, classes, and personality types as they deal with the emotional messiness that comes with being human. Writer Mike White told Vanity Fair that he was really hoping to film more seasons of the show in other locations with a brand new set of characters.

Season 2 takes place in the toe of Italy's boot, Sicily. Like many shows filmed on location, it provides an international awareness to the beauty and culture of a place, helping you choose (or just dream about!) your next travel destination. Each episode seems to reveal something more about Sicily than the last. In Episode 5, characters Harper (Aubrey Plaza), Ethan (Will Sharpe), Cameron (Theo James), and Daphne (Meghann Fahy) visit a picturesque winery where Harper indulges just a little too much and starts to say things she may regret.