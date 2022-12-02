Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila Brand Has An Alcohol-Infused Chocolate On The Way

Isn't it just the most exciting feeling, knowing your favorite brand of tequila has a bun in the oven? That's right: 818, the tequila brought to you by Kendall Jenner, is expecting, and rumor has it the stork could be dropping this new little bundle of joy on your doorstep anytime now.

You see, when a celebrity tequila brand and a Los Angeles-based chocolatier love each other, very much, sometimes they decide to, ahem, collaborate. In this case, the result is an adorable new addition to the Compartés line of fancy chocolates, called "Toffee and Tequila," a chocolate bar infused with 818's Tequila Reposado (per Thrillist). This is Compartés first tequila chocolate, so obviously it wanted a cool, caring company to seal the deal with. Jenner's brand has seen its share of controversy, but you can't say it's not cool, and according to an interview with Jimmy Fallon last year, it's working on the "caring" part, too (per YouTube). "We've actually partnered with 1% For The Planet to donate 1% of our revenue to planet-saving initiatives." And what do you get when you put an eco-conscious celebrity tequila brand in a room with LA's hippest chocolatier?

Love! This particular brand of love costs $9.95 and comes with a no-melt guarantee; and, if you live in L.A., you can even pick it up curbside.