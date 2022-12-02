Pizza Hut Wants To Save Your Holiday Cooking Fail With A Free Meal

Now that we have officially entered the last month of the year, the holiday season is fast approaching. There are so many reasons that December marks the most wonderful time of the year. From fun-filled winter sports to cozy indoor activities, the holidays mean getting to spend more time with friends, family, and loved ones. But that's not to say that this time of year is all sunshine and rainbows. With the long cold days, the countless social events, and exorbitant spending on travel and holiday shopping, December can be quite a dark month for many (literally and figuratively).

As you spread kindness this year, don't forget to put some in your own bucket too. Whenever you need a pick-me-up, buy yourself a Starbucks Peppermint Mocha, or take a walk and soak up all the festive wreaths, decorations, and holiday lights. The next time you are hosting a holiday meal, don't stress too much about overcooking the Christmas ham or putting too much cream in your eggnog. Pizza Hut has a special treat for those who need a culinary knight in shining armor to swoop in and save the day.