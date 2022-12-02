A Buddy The Elf Spaghetti Meal Is Now Available Via HelloFresh

What can be more fun than eating like an elf? Forget the boring fruits and veggies. In case you forgot the "Elf" movie diet, candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup are the four food groups of elves, according to Buddy (played by Will Ferrell) from the classic 2003 Christmas film.

Many people remember the spaghetti breakfast scene vividly where Buddy scarfs down a giant plate of spaghetti, covered in candy, marshmallows, and other sugar-loaded toppings. Unless you're diabetic, you probably were at least mildly curious about what such a concoction would taste like. Thanks to the meal delivery kit company HelloFresh, you can slake that curiosity without having to buy all the ingredients separately.

On December 5, HelloFresh will begin selling the famous, very sugary spaghetti dish in a meal kit so you can eat like an elf. The two-serving kit, appropriately called Buddy the Elf Spaghetti, is available for a very limited time for $14.99. "Our goal is always to create recipes that are both tasty and fun to prepare," said Michelle Doll Olson, HelloFresh's culinary development manager, "and we're sure this over-the-top recipe will satisfy any elf's sweet tooth while bringing the holiday spirit to your household!" (via Fox9).