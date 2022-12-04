Ancestral Diet Influencer Liver King Owns Up To Steroid Use

Recently, "Liver King" Brian Johnson has been put on blast for selling supplements while claiming that he built his muscle mass purely through living an ancestral lifestyle and working out. In actuality, those muscles are partly the result of steroids. According to TMZ, YouTube personality More Plates More Dates shared reportedly "leaked emails" in which Johnson admits injecting himself with muscle-building substances. One email he allegedly sent suggests the Liver King felt he needed help with his physique when he reached his 40s and was spending $11,000 a month for a new dosage.

This isn't the first time Johnson has been accused of taking steroids, but it is the first time with evidence. On an episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, Joe Rogan didn't hide his disdain for the Liver King's claims, stating, "That guy's on steroids." Rogan further argued that while he thought Johnson was clearly eating healthy foods, the guru was "dodging the main bullet" by insisting he didn't use any performance-enhancing drugs. But with the leaked emails as evidence, Johnson is now ready to own up to his mistake.

In a YouTube video, the King shared that he "[effed] up," and felt "embarrassed and ashamed." According to Johnson, his goal was to help people who are hurting and depressed by spreading a message of a better lifestyle. He said that the resorted to lying in order to prevent his followers from getting the wrong message and apologized.