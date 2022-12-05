Costco's Cinnamon Butter Sugar Loaves Just Made A Comeback

You've probably heard Andy Williams' hit holiday song "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year." Originally released in 1963, the crooner claims that the season of giving is, well, wonderful, and for a number of reasons, such as having "parties for hosting, marshmallows for toasting, and caroling out in the snow" (via Billboard). Now, 59 years later, much of his argument still rings true. However, we can't help but wonder what Williams would belt out if the tune was written post-Y2K. Holiday movie marathons would most certainly make the list, and we would imagine sipping festive drinks from Starbucks' iconic red cups would, as well. Stocking up on yummy seasonal treats would also probably get a mention — especially if Williams had come across packs of Costco's butter cinnamon sugar loaves.

Consisting of three loaf-shaped pound cakes that have been "literally" dunked in melted butter and rolled in cinnamon sugar, according to one alleged Costco bakery employee on Reddit, this baked good is a must-buy for many cardholders when it makes its return. Unfortunately, it's a bit hard to time the re-surfacing of this mouthwatering treat. Their appearance can be a bit sporadic, with one recent sighting occurring in February 2021, and the next evidently not coming until September of this year (via SheKnows and Hunker). Luckily, the wait for another batch won't be quite as long this time around, as they've recently popped up on Instagram, and shoppers couldn't be more thrilled — well, mostly.