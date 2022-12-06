PepsiCo Is About To Lay Off Hundreds Of People

The company behind such popular products as Cheetos, Gatorade, and of course, Pepsi, is expected to lay off hundreds of workers in a not-too-appetizing move, per The Wall Street Journal. This, despite the fact that PepsiCo's third-quarter report showed an expected full-year organic revenue growth of 12 percent, according to a report released in October of 2022.

The unfortunate news out of PepsiCo comes on the heels of Coca-Cola's announcement last month that the fellow soda company will be offering buyouts to certain employees in cost-cutting measures, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Although sodas are but one portion of PepsiCo's portfolio, it's worth noting that the market segment has experienced a pinch lately, as many consumers are opting instead for drinks flavored with fruit juices (rather than artificial sweeteners), beverages that contain probiotics, and the like, Beverage Industry reports.

Historically high inflation rates probably aren't helping matters, either. Soda prices have risen, thanks at least in part to the escalating price of aluminum, according to Reuters. Sadly, it seems that even the most prevalent household staples like those produced by PepsiCo aren't immune to the challenges of the current economy.