Ava DuVernay's Ben & Jerry's Flavor Just Made History

Ben & Jerry's ice cream has a long history of collaboration with cultural icons and celebrities. The beloved ice cream company, founded in 1978 by Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield in Burlington, VT, is well-known for its delicious frozen concoctions incorporating creative and palate-pleasing mix-ins. It's also known for its cleverly-named products, some of which got their inspiration from famous people. One of their top-selling Ben & Jerry's flavors of all time, Cherry Garcia, was the suggestion of an ice cream-loving Deadhead (via Ben & Jerry's) and incorporates chocolate chunks into a base of cherry ice cream.

Since that pop inspiration struck gold, Ben & Jerry's has worked with other talented individuals to produce specialty flavors, many of which also benefit non-profit causes that are especially important to that celebrity. Phish Food was inspired by the Vermont band Phish and includes fudge-flavored fish in its base. Part of the proceeds from the ice cream help preserve and improve the waters of Lake Champlain (via Ben & Jerry's). Other well-known collaborations include Stephen Colbert's Americone Dream and Jimmy Fallon's discontinued Late Night Snack, per Yahoo! life. The latest celebrity inspiration is new in more ways than one.