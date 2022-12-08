New Report Shows 81% Of People Say Tradition Is Key To A Happy Holiday Meal

When it comes to holidays and holiday traditions, some people feel a bit stressed. While there are things we all dread (per Consumer Reports), for many of us, this is still the most wonderful time of the year, and a majority of American adults surveyed say they wished the holidays lasted longer, according to The New York Post. In particular, most Americans (53%) really do relish the opportunity to celebrate over a shared meal, according to a recent survey by the University of Minnesota College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences (CFANS).

It's clear that whatever winter holidays people are celebrating, food is a big part of the festivities and certain spices and flavors — especially cinnamon, pumpkin, and peppermint — are particularly nostalgic. What may come as a surprise is just how important culture and traditions are to these gatherings. According to the CFANS study, a whopping 81% of Americans consider culture and heritage an important part of holiday meals. Johan B. Ubbink of the University of Minnesota interpreted these findings in CFANS's YouTube video, noting "Food customs and culture are important because it tells you something about yourself ... it really helps you remain connected to your roots." It's particularly important for one group of the population.