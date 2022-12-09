Duff Goldman's Cake Shop Made A Mind-Blowing 'Gingerbread City'

Making gingerbread houses is an age-old holiday tradition that dates as far back as the 1800s, according to The Guardian, though anybody that's ever tried to put one together will probably tell you that creating one of the candy-coated pieces of Christmas decor is a lot harder than it sounds. No matter how creative you are, the vision you have for the treat in your head never seems to come to life, leaving you with a pile of gloopy, frosting-coated candy and broken gingerbread pieces that might be better suited for the trash than your mouth.

You could always seek out the advice of experts if it's your lifelong dream to put together an Instagram-worthy gingerbread abode, which one writer at Lifehacker actually did in 2018. Their research found that the biggest mistake we're making with gingerbread houses is not planning them out far enough ahead. However, considering how hectic the holiday season is, we think we may speak for more than a few people when we say, "ain't nobody got time for that." Perhaps, for your own sanity, it may be better to just sit back and observe the work of professionals like the team at Duff Goldman's Charm City Cakes. The Maryland-based bakery was commissioned this year by Baltimore's Four Seasons Hotel to create a "gingerbread city," which they unveiled in an Instagram post this week, and the final results have fans seriously impressed.