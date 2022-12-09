Lidl Is Recalling Its Favorina Advent Calendar Over Potential Salmonella Contamination

Per the FDA, the affected Favorina advent calendars have "4056489516965" on the barcode and were sold from October 12 to December 5 at various Lidl locations. The "Best if used by" date lists the year 2023. Lidl US strongly advises consumers who purchased the contaminated advent calendar to return it for a refund or dispose of it. Anyone with questions or concerns can contact Lidl US customer service at 1-844-747-5435 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern Time between Monday and Saturday.

As of December 6, 2022, Lidl US hasn't been notified of any illness or injury related to the consumption of the advent calendar chocolates. According to the CDC, symptoms of a Salmonella infection include fever, stomach cramps, and diarrhea, and while symptoms likely reveal themselves within a few hours after exposure up to seven days, some people won't show signs of the illness until weeks after being infected.

Even after the infection has gone, some people can experience reactive arthritis that can stick around for years, even causing painful urination and eye irritation. Furthermore, infants, children, immunocompromised people, and elderly people are more at risk of contracting a Salmonella infection. Anyone who thinks they have a Salmonella infection should call and visit their doctor as soon as possible.