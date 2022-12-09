Lidl Is Recalling Its Favorina Advent Calendar Over Potential Salmonella Contamination
Foodborne illnesses cause an estimated 48 million people a year to fall ill in the United States, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Around 1.35 million people in the U.S. get sick due to Salmonella, which are bacteria found in the intestines of both animals and people. About 26,500 cases require hospitalization and 420 cases end in death, per the CDC. Understandably, the risk of salmonella exposure has caused Lidl to recall Favorina Advent Calendars voluntarily. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recalled calendars contain chocolates with a creamy filling and weigh 8.4 ounces.
The issue was discovered after the company conducted one of its standard safety tests. While it's unclear if the source of the possible contamination is known in the case of the advent calendars, in general, Salmonella infections can occur after consuming infected foods or water or touching contaminated animals, objects, or even waste matter. Here's what you need to know about the recall.
Shoppers should return the contaminated product immediately
Per the FDA, the affected Favorina advent calendars have "4056489516965" on the barcode and were sold from October 12 to December 5 at various Lidl locations. The "Best if used by" date lists the year 2023. Lidl US strongly advises consumers who purchased the contaminated advent calendar to return it for a refund or dispose of it. Anyone with questions or concerns can contact Lidl US customer service at 1-844-747-5435 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern Time between Monday and Saturday.
As of December 6, 2022, Lidl US hasn't been notified of any illness or injury related to the consumption of the advent calendar chocolates. According to the CDC, symptoms of a Salmonella infection include fever, stomach cramps, and diarrhea, and while symptoms likely reveal themselves within a few hours after exposure up to seven days, some people won't show signs of the illness until weeks after being infected.
Even after the infection has gone, some people can experience reactive arthritis that can stick around for years, even causing painful urination and eye irritation. Furthermore, infants, children, immunocompromised people, and elderly people are more at risk of contracting a Salmonella infection. Anyone who thinks they have a Salmonella infection should call and visit their doctor as soon as possible.