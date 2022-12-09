Whole Foods '12 Days Of Cheeses' Is Back With Definite Crowd-Pleasers

Many of us love cheese so much that we can't imagine our lives without it. It could be the umami flavor of cheese that makes it so addictive (via Science Focus), or it could be the presence of casein, which is common in other products made with dairy and may trigger increased levels of dopamine. Thankfully for cheese lovers, Whole Foods has a special cheese promotion each year where it highlights 12 different cheeses at a discount for 12 days during December (per Whole Foods).

For 2021, Whole Foods' 12 Days of Cheese lineup included Uplands Pleasant Ridge Reserve, Neal's Yard Keen's Cheddar, Cypress Grove Humboldt Fog, Kaltbach Cave-age Le Gruyere AOP, Quadrello di Bufala, Cowgirl Creamery Organic Mt Tam, Corcuera Campo de Montalban, Agour Ossau-Iraty PDO, Klare Melk Truffle Gouda, Cellars at Jasper Hill Gin Washed Harbison, Mons Mary Dans Les Étoiles, and Rogue Creamery Enraptured Cherries Jubilee, per Cheese Professor.

For 2022, the grocer's 12 Days of Cheese offerings include a few favorites from last year and a plethora of new cheeses to try — some of which have won awards and various recognitions (per Business Wire).