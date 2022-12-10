GBBO's Nadiya Hussain Says The Secret To Chocolatey Brownies Is 'Coffee'

Trying to figure out how to give your brownies that extra chocolatey flavor you're looking for can be a bit of a puzzle. There are a lot of big mistakes people make when baking brownies. Using the wrong kind of chocolate is one factor that plays into poorly made brownies that lack a chocolatey flavor (via Food52). Or perhaps using an extra scoop of cocoa trying to really bring out the richness you're looking for, but it fails miserably. What can be hard to figure out is how to make it taste extra chocolatey without adding all that extra chocolate. Unless you're a baking expert, that is.

Lucky for us, we have baking experts all around to help find the answer. "Great British Bake Off" Season 3 champion Nadiya Hussain definitely knows these types of answers, being a baking champion and all. In a recent bonus episode of Table Manners, a podcast all about food and talking about food, Hussain was able to give us a little tip when it comes to bringing out that extra chocolatey flavor in your homemade brownies.