Adam Richman Made An Appearance On The Great American Holiday Cookie Swap

More frequently seen earlier in the year, hamantaschen are triangular cookies with ties to Purim, a Jewish holiday that is celebrated in March (via Time). For Adam Richman, the cookie has symbolic meaning. He reflected in his Instagram post on the cookie's place in his life: "it's a Cookie I grew up eating and even though it's normally associated with the holiday of Purim, it's a deeply beloved treat within the Jewish faith of which I am a proud member." According to Time, the typical filling for hamantaschen is poppy seeds or fruit jam, but for the "Great American Holiday Cookie Swap," Richman gave the cookie a little New York flavor.

Richman created an Apple Pie Hamantaschen for the Cookie Swap. The significance of using apple in the cookie was a twofer. In his Instagram post, Richman explains it was to represent "The Big Apple" but also to incorporate "one of the state's most delicious crops." (Richman's not wrong; according to a report from USApple, New York will be holding the second-place spot for producing apples in 2022/23 after Washington.) As for his Apple Pie Hamantaschen, Richman calls the resulting cookie "fresh, golden, and delicious" (via Today).

If you didn't get a chance to catch Richman on the "Great American Holiday Cookie Swap," you can still watch the series in four parts on Today's website.