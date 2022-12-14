A New Study Shows That Colorado Produces The Most Beer

A study performed by bipartisan research organization Wisevoter confirmed that the United States loves beer, as if that fact were ever up for debate. The beloved combination of grains, hops, yeast, and water has been around almost as long as humans have existed, per Beer and Brewing, and has evolved just as much as the people brewing it. In 2019 alone, the U.S. produced more than 150 million barrels of beer, according to the study. This $114 billion industry makes up 1.6% of the country's GDP, per Alcohol Professor. It's the third most popular beverage out there, behind water and tea.

The study showed that every state in the country produces beer of its own except for four — New Jersey, Missouri, Florida, and Delaware. New Hampshire's beer output was unavailable in the results. While the types of beer brewed vary from state to state — some concoct more craft beers than others — Colorado was the winner when it came down to sheer output.