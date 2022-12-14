A New Study Shows That Colorado Produces The Most Beer
A study performed by bipartisan research organization Wisevoter confirmed that the United States loves beer, as if that fact were ever up for debate. The beloved combination of grains, hops, yeast, and water has been around almost as long as humans have existed, per Beer and Brewing, and has evolved just as much as the people brewing it. In 2019 alone, the U.S. produced more than 150 million barrels of beer, according to the study. This $114 billion industry makes up 1.6% of the country's GDP, per Alcohol Professor. It's the third most popular beverage out there, behind water and tea.
The study showed that every state in the country produces beer of its own except for four — New Jersey, Missouri, Florida, and Delaware. New Hampshire's beer output was unavailable in the results. While the types of beer brewed vary from state to state — some concoct more craft beers than others — Colorado was the winner when it came down to sheer output.
Colorado boasts beaucoup breweries
Colorado produced more beer in 2019 than any other state, according to a study by bipartisan organization Wisevoter. The state is responsible for 8.6% of the United State's total beer output of more than 180 million barrels. While the state is known for its production of Coors, Colorado also came in eighth place for the number of barrels of craft beers produced.
With so many breweries cropping up in the state, it's' no surprise that Colorado was the leading producer. The Denver Post reported that five cities in Colorado ranked within the top 20 in the country in terms of the number of breweries per person in 2019 as well. Boulder came in fourth place in that ranking with 14 breweries for its 50,000 residents.
Other states with notable beer production from the study were California, which brewed around 20.1 million barrels, Texas, which was responsible for 19.9 million barrels, and Ohio, which put out 18.6 million barrels.