Costco's Fans Are Raining Hearts On Its Returning Christmas Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Cake

Costco knows how to get into the spirit of any season, especially where the price club retailer's desserts are concerned. Fall and winter are particularly sugary times to hang around the bakery, because that's when the chain's selection of sweet treats really goes all in. It starts around Thanksgiving with Costco's pumpkin pie, which retails for $5.99 and is famously enormous at 12 servings a pop. When December rolls around, Costco desserts like cinnamon sugar loaves, carrot walnut cake, and strawberry cheesecakes may be popular picks to take to any kind of holiday function, or enjoy at home with a cup of something hot to drink.

The warehouse retailer's bakery and deli section continues to be a massive draw for customers, because in addition to the deluxe items already mentioned, it offers a range of heat-and-serve meals, cookies, and other foodstuffs for consumers to toss into their carts for easy entertaining. In fact, 13% of the company's revenue came from fresh foods in the first quarter of 2022, per Investopedia. The company typically sees an extra boost in sales around the holidays, when keeping rich desserts at home is the norm. One in particular is turning heads on social media.