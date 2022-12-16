Hardee's Is Adding A $6 'Choose Your Happy' Combo For A Limited Time

We all like having options. Venue options for date night, clothing options, ice cream flavor options, TV show options, and food and beverage options for lunch. Hardee's gets it. That's why the chain has decided to add a $6 "Choose Your Happy" combo deal to its menu, according to The Fast Food Post.

With this offer, you can choose any four sandwich/burger, dessert, or beverage items from a select menu to build your own meal for just $6. Choices include the Original Hot Ham 'n' Cheese sandwich, a small cheeseburger, small fries, apple turnover, and small sweet tea. Sportskeeda claims the offer is available at "all participating stores." You can order in person, on the website, or by using the Hardee's mobile app.

Hardee's promoted the "Choose Your Happy" 4 for $6 menu on Facebook by updating its cover photo on December 14 with a graphic featuring all the items available with the offer. The following day, it posted the news on Instagram, to which one fan replied with, "Finally a good value menu. Awesome!!" Another posted a fire emoji to express their approval.