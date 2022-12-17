Paula Deen's Controversial Past Is Back In The Spotlight After Mar-A-Lago Visit

What do you get when you combine six sticks of butter with a history of slinging racial slurs? You get fired from the Food Network and an onslaught of national scorn. Paula Deen, 75, learned that lesson the hard way, according to The New York Times. The popular cooking network gave Deen the ax in 2013 after she admitted to making racist remarks and fostering an environment of racial hostility in her restaurants. While Deen did publish a public apology video for all of the "hurtful language" she used, her reputation was forever tarnished, per Eater. Today, Deen seems to be as synonymous with racism as she is with clogged arteries and type 2 diabetes.

This Southern foodie may not have a home on cable anymore, but Deen was greeted with open arms this week when she arrived at Mar-a-Lago, according to New York Daily News. The former television chef spent time with former President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump at the Palm Beach resort.