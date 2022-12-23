You Can Feed M&Ms To A Horse, But You Can't Enter The Horse In A Race

What do you think of when you think of M&Ms? The crispy, chocolatey taste? The colorful characters in the commercials? The different M&Ms flavor options? Chances are that performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) probably don't come to mind.

For humans, chocolate provides micronutrients like calcium and iron, in addition to the less-favorable ingredients like sugar, per Medical News Today. It also triggers the brain to release endorphins, which are chemicals that can boost your mood and promote happiness, as a National Library of Medicine journal explains, but for horses, the body can have a different reaction.

Horse Network lists chocolate as one of eight foods that you should never feed a horse, due to the presence of a chemical called theobromine, which could be dangerous in large amounts. But this didn't stop a racehorse trainer from feeding chocolate-coated peanut M&Ms to his Florida horse in the late '90s, as The New York Times reported.

The incident led to a study involving three horses that also ate M&Ms, for eight days straight, shedding light on the topic of banned substances for racehorses.