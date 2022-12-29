The Broadcasting + Cable Hall Of Fame Will Honor Rachael Ray

Rachael Ray has long been synonymous with the wonderful world of cooking. Yet humble beginnings saw her behind a candy counter at Macy's in 1995, according to ABC. After working her way up the totem pole she began managing their fresh foods department and then seriously upscaled to become a manager of restaurants and bars at the prestigious Sagamore Resort in upstate New York.

However, the celebrated chef is perhaps best known for her Food Network series "30 Minute Meals," which ran for over 10 years and featured Ray showing how to make great meals in just — you guessed it — 30 minutes. Ray didn't stop there, as she's behind other delightful cooking shows, including "Rachael Ray's Tasty Travels" and "Rachael Ray's Kids Cook-Off." Ray has become one of the biggest stars on television, and her warm, insightful presence has endeared her to the world.

Ray does a lot more than just cook delicious meals on television: She even has her very own talk show, "Rachael Ray," which has earned her an impressive two Daytime Emmy Awards. With all the success that's come Ray's way, it should come as no surprise that she's receiving quite an illustrious honor.