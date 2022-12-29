The Broadcasting + Cable Hall Of Fame Will Honor Rachael Ray
Rachael Ray has long been synonymous with the wonderful world of cooking. Yet humble beginnings saw her behind a candy counter at Macy's in 1995, according to ABC. After working her way up the totem pole she began managing their fresh foods department and then seriously upscaled to become a manager of restaurants and bars at the prestigious Sagamore Resort in upstate New York.
However, the celebrated chef is perhaps best known for her Food Network series "30 Minute Meals," which ran for over 10 years and featured Ray showing how to make great meals in just — you guessed it — 30 minutes. Ray didn't stop there, as she's behind other delightful cooking shows, including "Rachael Ray's Tasty Travels" and "Rachael Ray's Kids Cook-Off." Ray has become one of the biggest stars on television, and her warm, insightful presence has endeared her to the world.
Ray does a lot more than just cook delicious meals on television: She even has her very own talk show, "Rachael Ray," which has earned her an impressive two Daytime Emmy Awards. With all the success that's come Ray's way, it should come as no surprise that she's receiving quite an illustrious honor.
Rachael Ray is being celebrated for her impressive contributions
In addition to all her accolades, Rachael Ray is being inducted into The Broadcasting + Cable Hall of Fame for all of her remarkable accomplishments. According to the Broadcasting + Cable Hall of Fame, the annual event pays "tribute to the pioneers, innovators, and stars of broadcast, cable and broadband television." With previous honorees including Robert Iger, Oprah Winfrey, and Dr. Phil McGraw, it's clearly a distinguished privilege for Ray to be considered among such an impressive bunch of media icons.
Ray is no doubt thrilled about the news. Her show's official Instagram shared the news about the accomplishment, informing fans that the gala event will take place at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City on May 3, 2023. Our many heartfelt congratulations to Ray on this honor celebrating her amazing lifetime of achievements, and we cannot wait to see her officially accept the award.