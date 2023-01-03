Baskin-Robbins' January Flavor Of The Month Is Inspired By A Classic Treat
Well, folks, we've once again found ourselves at the beginning of a brand-new year, and if you're somewhat of a traditionalist, you've probably set a few resolutions for 2023. According to a recent Statista survey, eating healthier is the second-most popular resolution for 2023, with 50% of resolution-setters claiming it as one of their goals. If this happens to be on your list of things to achieve in the new year, as well, you may be considering a few drastic changes to your eating habits, such as cutting out sugar. That could mean saying no to classic treats like cake, brownies, cookies, or the frozen desserts they might inspire.
However, registered dietician Kelsey Lorencz told Eat This, Not That! that this is actually one of the "unhealthiest" ways to reach your goal. "Restricting foods increases the likelihood that once February rolls around, you'll be binge eating these foods and creating an unhealthy relationship with them." On a less serious note, ditching sweets this month completely can also mean missing out on all the treats debuting in 2023, including Baskin-Robbins' January Flavor of the Month. The ice cream shop is ringing in the new year with the debut of a new, baked good-inspired treat that butterscotch fans may be very familiar with.
The new year brings Baskin-Robbins' new Butterscotch Blondie ice cream
The ball wasn't the only thing that dropped at the start of 2023; a brand new Baskin-Robbins ice cream flavor did, as well. According to a press release, Butterscotch Blondie is the chain's January Flavor of the Month and is available at participating locations now.
Inspired by the classic dessert bar, the newest addition to BR's flavor lineup features Yellow Cake Batter ice cream infused with Blondie Brownie Bites and Butterscotch Swirl, creating a "feel-good flavor" said to be reminiscent of "sneaking a midnight snack at a sleepover." It will be available through January 31. If ice cream lovers' resolutions for 2023 included saving money, they might also want to know that Baskin-Robbins will be offering scoops for 31% off on the last day of the month. Additionally, BR app users can score a free waffle bowl with an in-app coupon that is redeemable through January 24.
Baskin-Robbins' limited-edition Blondie Brownie ice cream has excited several ice cream lovers, including Reddit user u/coollytathostility76, who said the flavor sounded "promising and good." Another fan on Instagram seemed to confirm their prediction, saying that it tasted "kind of like cookie butter but with butterscotch flavor added, pretty good." Don't worry about it completely negating "eat healthier" resolutions, either, as Healthline says ice creams generally have a lot of calcium.