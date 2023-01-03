Baskin-Robbins' January Flavor Of The Month Is Inspired By A Classic Treat

Well, folks, we've once again found ourselves at the beginning of a brand-new year, and if you're somewhat of a traditionalist, you've probably set a few resolutions for 2023. According to a recent Statista survey, eating healthier is the second-most popular resolution for 2023, with 50% of resolution-setters claiming it as one of their goals. If this happens to be on your list of things to achieve in the new year, as well, you may be considering a few drastic changes to your eating habits, such as cutting out sugar. That could mean saying no to classic treats like cake, brownies, cookies, or the frozen desserts they might inspire.

However, registered dietician Kelsey Lorencz told Eat This, Not That! that this is actually one of the "unhealthiest" ways to reach your goal. "Restricting foods increases the likelihood that once February rolls around, you'll be binge eating these foods and creating an unhealthy relationship with them." On a less serious note, ditching sweets this month completely can also mean missing out on all the treats debuting in 2023, including Baskin-Robbins' January Flavor of the Month. The ice cream shop is ringing in the new year with the debut of a new, baked good-inspired treat that butterscotch fans may be very familiar with.