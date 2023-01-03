Arby's Buffalo Boneless Wings Are Back On The Menu

Although we know Arby's best for its roast beef sandwiches and curly fries, the chain offers a whole lot more. In addition to roast beef, the Arby's menu includes turkey sandwiches, salads, sliders, chicken tenders, and about a dozen different sides and desserts. Yum.

Arby's took things a step further in late October 2021, with the introduction of boneless wings. Per Thrillist, wings came in two varieties: classic buffalo and hot honey. Unfortunately, the wings were only available for a limited time, leaving many hungry customers wanting more.

The boneless wings again briefly graced the Arby's menu in March 2022, according to Brand Eating, and this time were offered in six-piece and nine-piece meals. Each meal came with ranch dressing and a small order of fries. So, with the boneless wings returning once more, is Arby's sticking to the same deals as before or is the chain offering something new?