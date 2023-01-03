Arby's Buffalo Boneless Wings Are Back On The Menu
Although we know Arby's best for its roast beef sandwiches and curly fries, the chain offers a whole lot more. In addition to roast beef, the Arby's menu includes turkey sandwiches, salads, sliders, chicken tenders, and about a dozen different sides and desserts. Yum.
Arby's took things a step further in late October 2021, with the introduction of boneless wings. Per Thrillist, wings came in two varieties: classic buffalo and hot honey. Unfortunately, the wings were only available for a limited time, leaving many hungry customers wanting more.
The boneless wings again briefly graced the Arby's menu in March 2022, according to Brand Eating, and this time were offered in six-piece and nine-piece meals. Each meal came with ranch dressing and a small order of fries. So, with the boneless wings returning once more, is Arby's sticking to the same deals as before or is the chain offering something new?
More meal options for your Arby's boneless wings
While of course the biggest news is that boneless wings are returning to the Arby's menu (again, only for a short time, so don't get your hopes up about them having a permanent spot among the most popular Arby's menu items), that's not the only thing to be excited about this time around.
According to Chew Boom, you can now order your boneless buffalo wings at Arby's as a six-piece or a nine-piece, but you can also order them as an a la carte snack or as part of a meal. The meal, as offered previously, includes crinkle fries and a drink.
One sad thing to note, however, is the absence of the chain's hot honey wings. Arby's limited time menu only includes the classic buffalo wings, so it's probably safe to say that hot honey wings aren't making an appearance. Although we've tried Arby's boneless wings so you don't have to, you might want to try them for yourself.