KFC Is Adding $5 Pot Pies To The Menu For A Limited Time
Now that the holidays have passed, cooks are emerging from their kitchens for what may feel like the first time since November. Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years all have their own demands on people who know their way around a chef's knife, so now probably feels like the perfect time for a break.
You may anticipate running into crowds in restaurants during this time, but according to the National Restaurant Association, this is historically a time in which restaurants see their lowest sales. Nation's Restaurant News reported that the worst time in the whole year for restaurants is the month of January. From 2013 to 2019, January sales fell to 11% under what restaurants report in peak months.
Experts say that there are ways to combat this slump. For example, emphasizing delivery options and allowing customers to customize their orders provides more incentive to make food purchases instead of cooking at home.
KFC has its own plan to increase sales in January. As a recent press release notes, the fried chicken chain will be selling its famous pot pies at an all-time low price.
$5 pot pies provide pastry-wrapped comfort at KFC
Eating in January seems to center around comfort food and warm flavors, but by the time the winter holidays are over, cooking may seem like a chore. KFC has a solution for you if you're craving something comforting but don't want to put in the time.
According to PR Newswire, KFC will sell its pot pies for $5 for a limited time. "We wanted to give folks the ultimate comfort food to cure their post-holiday hangovers," said Nick Chavez, CMO, KFC U.S. Per Fast Food Menu Prices, the item usually costs around $6.19.
The KFC pot pies are a rather traditional interpretation of this classic dish, and feature fried chicken, potatoes, peas, and carrots doused in a creamy sauce and stowed away inside a flaky pastry shell. They've been on the menu for 30 years. The deal is available at participating locations.
KFC's chicken pot pies are known to be wildly unhealthy — they contain over 100% of one's recommended daily saturated fat intake. But at only $5, the buttery, flakey menu option is a steal, and sounds like a solid option for those who still want to lean into the indulgence of the holiday season.