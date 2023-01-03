KFC Is Adding $5 Pot Pies To The Menu For A Limited Time

Now that the holidays have passed, cooks are emerging from their kitchens for what may feel like the first time since November. Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years all have their own demands on people who know their way around a chef's knife, so now probably feels like the perfect time for a break.

You may anticipate running into crowds in restaurants during this time, but according to the National Restaurant Association, this is historically a time in which restaurants see their lowest sales. Nation's Restaurant News reported that the worst time in the whole year for restaurants is the month of January. From 2013 to 2019, January sales fell to 11% under what restaurants report in peak months.

Experts say that there are ways to combat this slump. For example, emphasizing delivery options and allowing customers to customize their orders provides more incentive to make food purchases instead of cooking at home.

KFC has its own plan to increase sales in January. As a recent press release notes, the fried chicken chain will be selling its famous pot pies at an all-time low price.