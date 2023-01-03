Walmart Is Banning Single-Use Bags In Two More States

Plastic bags have been in use since the late '50s, but they really took off in the following decade, eventually making up 80% of all grocery bags used in stores by 1996. These bags were considered a huge convenience — stronger and sturdier than paper bags and able to hold more items. They could more easily be scrunched down and stored away or even reused as a garbage bag. However, what consumers didn't appreciate back then was the environmental impact such a small item would have. The list of damages done by plastic bags is extensive: taking years to decompose, releasing toxic gases if you burn them, blocking stormwater drains, and even killing animals that get tangled in them, per the International Bar Association.

In 1997, researcher Charles Moore shed light on the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, "the largest of several gyres in the world's oceans where immense amounts of plastic waste have accumulated." Five years later, Bangladesh was the first country in the world to ban plastic bags, reports the UN Environment Program. However, it's taken a long time for other countries to follow suit. Statista reported that as of July 2021, 77 countries had at least partially banned single-use plastic bags.

Corporations also play a role in the diminishing use of plastic bags. While Walmart has already banned plastic bags in some states, the company announced that it will be banning single-use plastic bags in more locations starting January 18, moving towards its goal of "zero waste" by 2025, per Insider.