McDonald's Is Leaving Another Country Over Russia's War

In 1990, one year before the dissolution of the Soviet Union, thousands queued in Moscow to get their first taste of McDonald's at their flagship Russian store (per Business Insider). The iconic golden arches were a symbol of the collapsing union, as Russia opened its borders to a restaurant that is synonymous with American capitalism. At its highest point, 853 McDonald's were owned and operated in Russia, reports Bloomberg.

When Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, many businesses withdrew from Russia, such as Starbucks, Coca-Cola, and yes, McDonald's, via NBC News. Divesting major businesses is one way that privately-owned entities can sanction countries responsible for disrupting peace and violating human rights. But when McDonald's pulled its business from Russia, it also enforced other stipulations on surrounding countries. This has caused disruptions to business so great that some locations have been forced to shut down entirely — the latest casualty of which is Kazakhstan.