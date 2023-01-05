Mashed Survey: The YouTube Food Personality That Should Have Their Own Food Network Show, According To Fans

As most of us know, places like TikTok and YouTube have their own food celebrities. For instance, Tabitha Brown got her start as a chef on TikTok, according to NPR, and has since earned nearly five million followers, created her own seasoning line, and has even been offered a Food Network show of her own. But Brown isn't the only internet chef to find herself hosting a television series or receiving opportunities to be on hit shows.

This past fall, YouTube baker Rosanna Pansino hosted Food Network's "Halloween Cookie Challenge," alongside chef Jet Tila. Pansino also hosted her own baking challenge show, "Baketopia," on HBO back in 2021 (via IMDb). Naturally, we here at Mashed were curious about which other internet chefs — particularly those from YouTube — our readers think should have their own Food Network show. "Mythical Kitchen" host Josh Scherer? "NYT Cooking" star Claire Saffitz? "Binging with Babish" chef Andrew Rea? Well, we asked, and our readers certainly delivered.