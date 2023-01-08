How To Pair Bourbon With Your Kentucky Fried Chicken Order

Perhaps it was inevitable that the rising popularity of bourbon (with sales up by more than 50% since 1999, according to Ward III) would lead to some consideration about the foods that pair best with it. In fact, many digital media outlets have weighed in on that subject, sharing guides on how to pair all types of bourbon with food, with tips to generalize across cuisines. Pairings, it seems, aren't just for food and wine anymore.

Whisky Advocate suggests pairing bourbon with complementary food flavors, which former "Top Chef" participant Annie Pettry says results in a seamless blending of flavors. The source also addresses contrasting pairings, which Pettry explains, "bring out nuanced flavors [...] to create a new and unexpected flavor."

The Gentlemanual offers a similar approach, noting that since bourbon is produced in the southern United States, it should pair well with regional foods. As well, foods with combinations of sweet, smoky, or spiced notes make a good match. Of course, Southern food includes fried chicken, so you shouldn't hesitate to pair bourbon with your next order of KFC.