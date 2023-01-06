Freshly Quits Delivery Service Due To Drastic Drop In Subscriptions

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, meal delivery services were certainly around, but they were nowhere near as popular. Per Grand View Research, the meal delivery industry was only worth around $4.5 billion in 2020, but it skyrocketed to $6.1 billion by 2021. To date, the industry has grown to be worth around $20.5 billion.

However, with the decrease in lockdowns and people feeling more comfortable going out to eat at restaurants, there just wasn't enough business to go around for all the delivery services. According to Explorer Research, meal kit services like GoodFood saw a post-pandemic drop from the revenue spike of 56% last year — and that's just one company.

Another service that has been affected by the recent economic turmoil is Freshly, a delivery service for healthy chef-cooked meals. Freshly was acquired by Nestlé in 2020, per TechCrunch, at which point the service was allegedly "shipping more than one million meals per week." Sadly, this rush of customers was short-lived.