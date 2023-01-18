TikTok's Liquid Nitrogen 'Dragon's Breath' Is The Latest Danger To Society
If you've never felt the all too human urge to become a fire-breathing dragon, you probably won't relate to TikTok's newest fad. Children and young adults are uploading videos of themselves eating a snack called Dragon's Breath, Insider reports. It's basically colorful candy or cereal that's been dunked into liquid nitrogen, causing both the treat and the consumer to release long plumes of smoke.
The posts on TikTok feature young people blowing smoke from their noses and mouths after eating the Dragon's Breath. Some of the videos have amassed tens of thousands of views, and they align with the existing trend of liquid nitrogen-infused snacks that's already been established on the video-sharing platform.
But the truth about nitrogen ice cream and other food items is that they can be extremely dangerous. The Food and Drug Administration warned people about "Dragon's Breath" in 2018, noting that these products are just too cold for the body to handle, according to USA Today. But that didn't prevent the injuries of more than 20 children who recently participated in the trend, The Guardian reports.
Dragon's Breath burns hole in child's stomach
A liquid nitrogen snack in Indonesia has taken off on TikTok, according to Insider, but it's caused internal injuries in more than 20 people who've taken part. Dragon's Breath, a sweet snack that's infused with liquid nitrogen, enables the consumer to exhale thick clouds of smoke from their mouths and nostrils. It's gone viral on the video sharing platform, despite warnings that liquid nitrogen can be dangerous to ingest.
Two children in Indonesia were hospitalized after eating the snack, one of which had surgery to repair the hole it ate through their stomach. Some acquired stomach burns, and about ten contracted food poisoning. People who eat this snack also risk having trouble breathing and burning their skin.
The Guardian reported that the Indonesian Ministry of Health has now urged health organizations to keep an eye on the restaurants and establishments that have liquid nitrogen on the menu because of the known health risks, which could lead to death. The agency has also discouraged street food vendors from selling these snacks in any form.
Liquid nitrogen snacks are much more accessible than before when it comes to cost and availability, causing this rash of ailments. They are not likely one of the TikTok food trends you should be trying.