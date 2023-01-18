TikTok's Liquid Nitrogen 'Dragon's Breath' Is The Latest Danger To Society

If you've never felt the all too human urge to become a fire-breathing dragon, you probably won't relate to TikTok's newest fad. Children and young adults are uploading videos of themselves eating a snack called Dragon's Breath, Insider reports. It's basically colorful candy or cereal that's been dunked into liquid nitrogen, causing both the treat and the consumer to release long plumes of smoke.

The posts on TikTok feature young people blowing smoke from their noses and mouths after eating the Dragon's Breath. Some of the videos have amassed tens of thousands of views, and they align with the existing trend of liquid nitrogen-infused snacks that's already been established on the video-sharing platform.

But the truth about nitrogen ice cream and other food items is that they can be extremely dangerous. The Food and Drug Administration warned people about "Dragon's Breath" in 2018, noting that these products are just too cold for the body to handle, according to USA Today. But that didn't prevent the injuries of more than 20 children who recently participated in the trend, The Guardian reports.