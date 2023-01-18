Bojangles Alcoholic Sweet Tea Collab Is Coming To Shelves In Southern States

You can't get much more southern than sweet tea. The beloved beverage is a staple at most gatherings and restaurants in the south, as well as in many homes and kitchens, but to some folks, Bojangles is considered the creme de la creme. The Rant, a local publication from North Carolina, even called the chain's rendition of the beverage the "Cadillac of sweet tea." Bojangles claims to make its tea "the old-fashioned way" and sweetens it with cane sugar.

Sweet tea has crossover ability into the world of alcohol as well, MasterClass reported. It's a base for the popular mint julep, and it became a popular mocktail component during prohibition, per Southern Kitchen. Today, you can buy bottles and cans of Twisted Tea, a well-known alcoholic sweet tea.

Embracing the versatility of this Southern staple, Bojangles has recently partnered with a North Carolina brewery to release a hard sweet tea that'll soon be available at the grocery store, according to WCNC Charlotte.