Now We Have To Worry About Egg Smuggling During The Egg Crisis

Egg prices are skyrocketing even as chicken gets cheaper. They increased by 49.1% in November, largely because of a bird flu outbreak, according to CNBC. About 57.8 million birds have been impacted, per information from the Department of Agriculture. Before the avian flu swept through farms, the disease was considered fairly uncommon in the United States. The last time the country recorded an outbreak was in 2015, but this latest surge has wiped out even more birds. Bird flu spreads rapidly through direct and indirect contact, per the United States Department of Agriculture. It can be transferred via eggs, crates, and other equipment.

All Grass Farms owner Cliff McConville told WTTW News that the problem is worsened by the amount of time it takes to produce new eggs, explaining, "It takes about 20 weeks to raise a chicken old enough to start laying eggs." If a flock of birds that was on its way to laying eggs gets wiped out by the disease, another 20 weeks might have to pass before new chickens are in a position to lay them. That means "there's not a ready supply of replacement pullets," according to McConville. The USDA indicated that egg production has dropped from 9.7 billion in December 2021 to 8.9 billion in November 2022. This is contributing majorly to soaring egg prices.

Finding affordable eggs in stores has become quite a quest. Now, people are trying to smuggle eggs past Customs and Border Patrol, per Food & Wine.