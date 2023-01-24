Mashed Survey: The Absolute Best Fast Food Slogan According To Fans

Effective restaurant slogans target a specific audience and set a unique first impression that sticks with customers in a positive way, according to Toast. The best slogans convey the values of the restaurant, and they keep the message succinct.

Like a tune you just can't get out of your head, customers remember a good slogan, Social Media Today reported. When you say the name of the establishment aloud or in your head, the slogan often automatically follows to convey what's at the core of the business. Martech Health Directory indicated that this helps brands differentiate themselves from their competitors.

Some restaurants, like Mcdonald's, try a few slogans before they knock it out of the park, per Social Media Today. And, some slogans are an attempt to convey history, like the hidden meaning behind Steak N' Shake's Original Slogan. A Mashed exclusive survey recently revealed which restaurants are hitting home runs with their slogans today.