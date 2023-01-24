What We Know About Oreo's New Limited Edition Cookies N' Creme Flavor
There is one thing for sure, Oreo cookies are anything but boring. On the surface, its seemingly simple chocolate cookie outer layer sandwiching the trademark creamy frosting may not make it seem like it should be on your list of go-to sweet snacks. However, according to Mondelez International, the iconic cookie brand — which has been making its treats since 1912 and can be found in 100 countries around the world — has a wonderful way of reinventing itself, which surely makes it a popular choice among cookie connoisseurs.
Along with its steady lineup of regular Oreos, Double Stuf Oreos, and Golden Oreos, the brand also has a variety of gluten-free cookies. However, every year there are some special limited-edition cookies that the brand brings to the market. In 2022, they released a lineup that included Mocha Caramel Latte, Firework, Pumpkin Spice, Neapolitan, SnickerDoodle, and White Fudge Covered, as well as playful Easter, Halloween, and winter designs (via Twitter.) Now — not even a full month into the new year— Oreo has released its first limited-edition cookie flavor. Here's what we know.
What's in the new Oreo limited edition cookie
Oreo has been teasing its new limited edition flavor via its Twitter since January 19, 2023, by asking its over 1 million followers, "Finish this sentence. Our next flavor is _____ ?" With guesses ranging from hot chocolate, Peeps, apple fritter, and lemon-raspberry tort, fans of the popular cookie brand have been left to ponder.
Then finally in a tweet on January 24, it unveiled its brand new flavor dubbed "The Most Oreo Oreo." The cookie has the same wafer outer layers, however, now it is filled with a double layering of Cookies-N-Creme Stuf. This special creamy filling is interspersed with pieces of chopped-up wafers to give some welcome crunch to the sweetly smooth inside. This new addition to the Oreo flavor profile will surely please its long-time fans as well as possibly help introduce some new ones to the brand.