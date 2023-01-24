What We Know About Oreo's New Limited Edition Cookies N' Creme Flavor

There is one thing for sure, Oreo cookies are anything but boring. On the surface, its seemingly simple chocolate cookie outer layer sandwiching the trademark creamy frosting may not make it seem like it should be on your list of go-to sweet snacks. However, according to Mondelez International, the iconic cookie brand — which has been making its treats since 1912 and can be found in 100 countries around the world — has a wonderful way of reinventing itself, which surely makes it a popular choice among cookie connoisseurs.

Along with its steady lineup of regular Oreos, Double Stuf Oreos, and Golden Oreos, the brand also has a variety of gluten-free cookies. However, every year there are some special limited-edition cookies that the brand brings to the market. In 2022, they released a lineup that included Mocha Caramel Latte, Firework, Pumpkin Spice, Neapolitan, SnickerDoodle, and White Fudge Covered, as well as playful Easter, Halloween, and winter designs (via Twitter.) Now — not even a full month into the new year— Oreo has released its first limited-edition cookie flavor. Here's what we know.