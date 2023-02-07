The 14K Gold Necklace Designed To Hold Your Condiments

Primal Kitchen, a brand known for its range of health-oriented sauces and condiments, has forayed into the world of fashion just in time for fashion week, according to a press release. On February 7, the company will release a piece of jewelry that allows you to carry condiments on the go. Primal Kitchen created the limited edition Secret Sauce necklace in collaboration with Lindsay Lewis, a jewelry designer in Chicago. The 14-karat plated gold accessory is shaped like a little jar and can hold a good helping of whatever sauce you want to carry on your person.

"A great black dress is just a great black dress — but with a spectacular necklace, it's a killer outfit," said Ana Goettsch, head of marketing at Primal Kitchen. The brand's new offering takes this philosophy to the next level: This necklace is not just any necklace, it can also carry your favorite sauce.

The Secret Sauce Necklace retails for $29.99, and it comes with a bundle of essential sauces: Buffalo, Hawaiian Barbecue, ranch dressing, and ketchup (via Primal Kitchen). Primal Kitchen is hardly the first food brand to create jewelry. Entrepreneur reported that Mcdonald's in the Netherlands created a jewelry line from its customers' trash last August. And, before that, FoodKick by Fresh Direct collaborated with BaubleBar to deliver jewelry along with grocery orders, per Spoon University.