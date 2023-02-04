$1.5 Million Worth Of Chicken Wings Was Allegedly Stolen

Illinois' Harvey School District 152 has received real-life lessons in financial hardship. Per WGN 9, over 80% of the district's 1,600 enrollees fall under the category of "low income." ProPublica found that between 2015 and 2016, the district led the state in the number of students receiving lunch for free or at a reduced price – a staggering 97% received assistance. Data from the local Holmes Elementary School for roughly the same period showed that 94% of kids who went there received lunch assistance. While we don't have statistics for more recent years, we suspect that every dollar of the schools' food budgets could help lessen the load on cash-strapped families and children who could face food insecurity without help.

What that budget was not intended for were chicken wings. If you look at the standards laid out for the district's free breakfast and lunch programs, you'll see an emphasis on fruits and vegetables, excluding trans fans, incorporating low-sodium options, and shifting away from deep-fried food and toward grilled and baked alternatives. But no wings.

Yet an audit revealed that the district had reportedly spent $300,000 over its allotted budget for food before the end of the school year (via The Washington Post). Upon investigating the mysterious food charges, records indicated that the district's Director of Food Services, Vera Liddell had ordered a whooping 11,000 boxes of chicken wings over a span of 19 months. They were supposedly meant to feed students.