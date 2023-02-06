Aldi's Football Shaped Pizza Has Instagram Ready For Super Bowl 2023

The Super Bowl experience goes beyond the actual game. For some people, maybe the best part is the commercials. Or perhaps they most look forward to the watch party feast that occurs every single year. For some, game-day kitchen planning may be in full swing as sports and food fans prepare to make wings, dip, and other foods for the momentous occasion.

While there are definitely must-try recipes for the Super Bowl, you don't have to turn into a game-day chef like The Pioneer Woman, who devoted a Super Bowl-themed episode of her show to making snacks, stew, and noodles. Some people who don't have much time on their hands or don't want to spend the time they have cooking might just swing by Aldi in search of party essentials and foods that scream football. Pizza is one of those foods.

Pizza can be a crowd-pleaser regardless of the occasion, but it's a big go-to food during the NFL's biggest showdown. People bought 1.4 million pizzas from Pizza Hut for the 2021 Super Bowl, and Donatos burned through 2 million pepperonis, according to Restaurant Business. These cheesy pies bring in a lot of dollars, so it makes sense that Aldi would want to attract soon-to-be Super Bowl viewers with a football-shaped pizza.