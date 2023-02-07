A Burger King Whopper Jingle Is Getting The Remix Treatment On TikTok

Have you ever had a food jingle that just wouldn't get out of your head? From the 1974 McDonald's ditty about the famous Big Mac to the Arby's "Bacon Cheddar Curly Fries" banger from 1991, restaurants spend big advertising bucks to get these earworms to stick in your mind. Lately, fast food fanatics have been treated to a new tune that is sure to get you bopping (or jamming your fingers in your ears). Either way, it has grabbed people's attention.

Featured heavily throughout the latest 2023 NFL season, Burger King has released a jingle that is a play on its "Have It Your Way" commercial from the 1970s. The monotone half-rap, half-pop vocal tune is part of Burger King's "You Rule" campaign, which aims to empower customers to have their meal any way they like. The now-viral commercial — which has racked up over 1.6 million views over the last few months — runs through some of the highlights of Burger King's menu options and features lyrical genius rhymes such as, "Whopper, whopper, whopper, whopper / Junior, double, triple whopper / Flame-grilled taste with perfect toppers / I rule this day." Because of the age that we live in today, meme culture has wasted no time getting its hungry hands on this deliciously repetitive and unapologetically cheesy commercial.