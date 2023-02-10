Former White House Chef Andre Rush Gives All The Details About His New Series - Exclusive Interview

Congratulations on your new show! Did Gordon Ramsay reach out to you personally to join his new network?

Thank you. He actually did. I've been a big fan of Chef Ramsay for a very long time and admire what he does, from the aggressive side to the caring side to the funny side, which is kind of like my nature as well. Energy feeds energy, and one day we collided together, and voila, here we are.

Ramsay can be a tough critic, but he said that after spending time with you he knows how dedicated you are to the food world and that your "story is an inspiration to any chef." What does it feel like to get that kind of praise from him?

It was extremely humbling. You do what you do naturally, organically, and you don't try to please anyone but yourself. I say to people, "You're your biggest and greatest worth." I'm my biggest critic. I don't waver on service. I don't care if it's the president or if it's the homeless; I treat them all the same. But at the same time, to hear him say things like that — it drives me. It gives me that intentional fortitude to push harder, be stronger, and do my best, not only for myself but for him and the team that believes in me.

Can you tell me a little more about what viewers can expect to see on "Kitchen Commando"?

I'll be honest with you: It's like a whirlwind. You won't expect what's coming on each episode. If you think Chef Ramsay is a little tough, I make him look like a baby a little bit. I do tough love but also compassion. One of the things that I do is bring in a military mindset. I want people to forget about the food as a primary and think about service and [them]selves and their employees and their community and everything. Each episode has something to give back.

You do some food, do some revamp, but at the same time, I want them to lead with that peace of mind, which is [the] mental health [and] wellness [that comes from] doing something that's great. [It's] not only thinking about trying to sell food for money, but selling their heart and their souls and everything that goes along with it. That was important to me, to put that message out, and I was extremely grateful that they let me organically do that how I always do. It's going to be a fun, different type of show.