Hooters Wants To You 'Shred Your Ex' On Valentine's Day

For most people in romantic relationships, Valentine's Day is probably really awesome. What could be better than an entire day dedicated to quality time, gifts, and nice meals with the person you love? For the rest of us who aren't partnered, however, the holiday will most likely denote something entirely different. It's difficult to imagine the day of love as a good time for those who recently or involuntarily became single, but perhaps a bit of revenge or some buffalo chicken wings could help.

Luckily, for those who fall into the latter category, this Valentine's Day won't have to be that somber. At participating locations across the country, Hooters will be hosting an event specially designed for those who have had their hearts broken. The chain will be setting up shredders at their restaurants and is welcoming guests to bring in pictures of their exes to destroy, per a press release sent to Mashed. Oh, and there will be free wings involved, of course.