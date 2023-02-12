Blake Lively's Puppy Bowl Commercial Is Better Than Every Super Bowl 2023 Commercial We've Seen So Far

When it comes to the Super Bowl, people often wash down all their wings and football-fueled adrenaline with beer. But for some folks, knocking back a cold one on Super Bowl Sunday could actually be improved if that cold drink is a ginger beer, and you add puppies to the mix. And that's exactly what Blake Lively helped make happen with her new Puppy Bowl ad.

This year marked the 19th edition of the annual Puppy Bowl, an animal lover's answer to the Super Bowl. The event features two teams of puppies competing for the so-called "Lombarky" Trophy (via CNN). The super cute players on each team are rescue dogs from around the country, all of whom are looking for their forever home.

Lively's ad was for her beverage mixer company, Betty Buzz, and featured the actress playing a tough-looking lumberjack-type character. The commercial (via YouTube) almost looks like something out of a vintage movie. It was filmed to look slightly blurry with an almost sepia tint. Lively is seen at the end of the commercial opening a bottle of Betty Buzz's Ginger Beer with her mouth and guzzling it. But she's not totally drinking alone.