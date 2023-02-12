What Whiskey Does Chris Stapleton Really Drink?

Chris Stapleton's status as an iconic performer was on display as he sang the national anthem at Arizona's State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl LVII. Stapleton has earned his stripes over his decades-long career: he's won numerous an impressive array of awards, including 8 Grammys and 10 Country Music Awards, and the list of accomplishments goes on and on, per via Chris Stapleton's official website. His influence has been felt all over the music industry, from country to rock and roll. He has written and performed a pretty impressive selection of songs himself, but he has also been the writer behind several other performers' number-one hits, including Adele's "If It Hadn't Been for Love" and Sheryl Crowe's "Homesick" (via Country Living).

Stapleton has been both tremendously productive and extraordinarily collaborative, having worked with a seemingly endless list of famous celebrities. But his collaborations aren't limited to the musical arena. He recently announced that he'd be teaming up with Buffalo Trace bourbon for a special release, with sales going to benefit Stapleton's charity, "Outlaw State of Kind," Rolling Stone explains. Some bottles of the special "Bottled in Bond Commemorative Single Barrel" will bear Stapleton's signature, and some packages will also include concert tickets.

Which begs the question: what does Stapleton himself like to drink?