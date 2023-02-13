Prices Are Rising At Costco On These Food Items

Virtually no store is a stranger to rising prices right now (thanks, inflation!). According to the USDA, grocery store prices have risen 11.8% from December 2021 to December 2022. And in 2022 alone, food costs increased by 9.9%. As a result, frequent Costco customers are particularly disappointed that some of their go-to items are getting more expensive at their local store. The company's business model is designed to keep costs lower by packaging items, like eggs, meat, and frozen foods, in bulk — but even that doesn't insulate Costco from occasional price hikes. And some customers are even taking to social to vent about higher-than-ever prices, like one Twitter user who showed their receipt for $1,529.60, stating, "Groceries prices suck. Costco bill hurt today."

CNBC reported that Costco membership prices are likely hiking as well in the not-so-distant future, which could put an even more significant strain on shoppers. But until that happens, customers are focused on the prices in their carts. Read on to find out which bulk food items are seeing a major markup, making some fans question whether they're really getting the best deals at Costco.