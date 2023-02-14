Sonic Is Coming To Hawaii With An All-New Teriyaki Burger
Sonic — the popular drive-thru fast-food chain which already has over 3,500 locations across the United States — is about to set up shop in more tropical climates. Founded in Shawnee, Oklahoma, in 1953 originally under the name "Top Hat Drive-In," the chain changed its name to Sonic and has since separated itself from newer fast burger joints by sticking to its classic roots. With toaster sandwiches and a variety of styles of burgers on its menu, most Sonic locations adopt the old drive-in and drive-thru services where customers can park and get their meals.
Now, the company is taking its unique style to Hawaii, when it will open its doors to a new location at the Ho'okele Shopping Center at 1110 Ho'okele Street in Kahului, Maui on Monday, February 20, according to QSR. Open from 7 am until 11 pm every day of the week, it is sure to be a treat to vacationing visitors as well as locals alike. The new spot will have all of the same drive-in as well as drive-thru services blended with outdoor seating as well as its signature ordering stalls. Great care was put into blending the culture to make it a more unique dining location and the chain is releasing a special burger for the opening of the Hawaiian location.
The new burger will be available in Maui
With the upcoming opening of Sonic's Hawaii location, the fast food chain are introducing the new Teriyaki Burger that will be exclusive to the Maui spot. The menu item features a beef hamburger with tomatoes, lettuce, American cheese, teriyaki aioli, and teriyaki sauce. The mouth-watering burger is a collaboration with the Aloha Shoyu Company, a local organization that makes its own style of Hawaiian sauces and glazes, and will be a welcome addition to the restaurants already stacked line-up of burgers that include single and double patty options.
In addition to beefing up its menu portfolio, Sonic has integrated itself into the community through its non-profit partnership with DonorsChoose, where it will donate $40,000 to benefit local public school teachers in Maui. They will also look to fill 100 positions at the location and the press release mentions that this will just be the beginning of their expansion into the Hawaiian market.