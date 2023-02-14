Sonic Is Coming To Hawaii With An All-New Teriyaki Burger

Sonic — the popular drive-thru fast-food chain which already has over 3,500 locations across the United States — is about to set up shop in more tropical climates. Founded in Shawnee, Oklahoma, in 1953 originally under the name "Top Hat Drive-In," the chain changed its name to Sonic and has since separated itself from newer fast burger joints by sticking to its classic roots. With toaster sandwiches and a variety of styles of burgers on its menu, most Sonic locations adopt the old drive-in and drive-thru services where customers can park and get their meals.

Now, the company is taking its unique style to Hawaii, when it will open its doors to a new location at the Ho'okele Shopping Center at 1110 Ho'okele Street in Kahului, Maui on Monday, February 20, according to QSR. Open from 7 am until 11 pm every day of the week, it is sure to be a treat to vacationing visitors as well as locals alike. The new spot will have all of the same drive-in as well as drive-thru services blended with outdoor seating as well as its signature ordering stalls. Great care was put into blending the culture to make it a more unique dining location and the chain is releasing a special burger for the opening of the Hawaiian location.