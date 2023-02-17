Ruffles' New Hot Dog Flavored Chips Are Only Available In One City

Whether or not you've tried them, you've definitely seen the variety of weirdly flavored potato chips on the market. Over the years, grocery stores have sold potato chips -– Lays in particular –- with flavors as strange as mac and cheese, cappuccino, everything bagel, deep dish pizza, and even New England lobster roll. Very weird, but hey, to each their own.

Of course, other brands didn't want to be outdone. Ruffles, for what it's worth, has sold its fair share of unique chip flavors, like beer-battered onion rings, chili cheese fries, and loaded potato skins. Honestly, we could go on and on, but the point is that these potato chip brands get a kick out of coming out with unconventional flavors that'll grab customers' attention.

Ruffles' latest chip flavor, hot dog, does exactly that. Come on, hot dog-flavored potato chips? Who wouldn't stop to look at that and question all their life choices? We certainly would. That being said, there's a story behind this particular flavor.