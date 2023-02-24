Heinz Just Reacted To The Guy Who Survived On Ketchup For 24 Days

As we all know, ketchup is great for a lot of things: dipping fries, enjoying a hot dog or burger, or even cleaning copper pans. Like other condiments, ketchup is flavorful, including ingredients like vinegar, salt, sugar, spices, and, of course, tomatoes. All that being said, probably not too many of us would want to eat straight-up ketchup for all of our meals for a month straight.

However, sailor Elvis Francois's life depended on just that after strong currents washed his boat out to sea in December. According to AP News, Francois had been "making repairs" off the coast of an island in the Caribbean, and as such, did not have much in the way of food aboard his boat.

Over the course of the next 24 days, Francois drifted more than five hundred miles to where he was eventually rescued, some 100 miles off the coast of Colombia's La Guajira Peninsula. And how did he survive all this time, if he didn't have actual food with him? You guessed it — by eating ketchup. Well, ketchup, garlic powder, and seasoning cubes. Important ingredients to always have in your kitchen, but apparently also on your boat.