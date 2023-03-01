KFC Is Bringing Back The Double Down For The First Time In Almost 10 Years

If you're a true fast food connoisseur, chances are you remember where you were when you ate your first KFC Double Down sandwich. If not, then perhaps you recall the trauma endured when KFC stopped selling the item, a breadless sandwich that saw two extra-crispy fried chicken breast cutlets stepping in for the more traditional buns, with a filling of bacon, cheese, and special sauce. This bit of fast food creativity was first released as a limited-time offering in 2010, then was brought back briefly in 2014 when KFC was experimenting with other unique items, too, like a chicken wrist corsage.

So much has changed since then. The world has endured political turmoil, a pandemic, chicken-scented face masks, food inflation, and more. But for those who kept their faith that in spite of it all, the Double Down would someday return (like members of the various Facebook campaigns and Change.org petitions calling for its comeback), the fast food paradise once only dreamt of has finally arrived. That's because KFC is bringing back the Double Down for everyone on March 6th, and some lucky folks might be able to score one even earlier during the "Double Down Drop" coming on Sunday, March 5.