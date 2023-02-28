Starbucks' New Olive Oil Coffees Are Leaving An Appalling Top Layer
We've all heard about the supposed health benefits of olive oil. Per Harvard Health, olive oil is rich in monounsaturated fatty acids, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory agents, and consuming a small amount regularly can even reduce the risk of developing certain cancers, cardiovascular diseases, and dementia.
Needless to say, a lot of companies have wanted a piece of the olive oil action, and Starbucks is no different. The coffee giant recently unveiled its new Oleato beverage line, each drink including a healthy dose of olive oil.
In an interview with CBS, one physician explained that olive oil and black coffee are two of the best products for a healthy heart and a long life, and combining the two into one drink is "brilliant." Other experts were less supportive of the Oleato "trend" and urged consumers to continue using olive oil in their cooking as opposed to mixing it into your morning cup of joe. Honestly, given the early reviews on these drinks, that might be the best way to go.
People aren't loving the oily layer on Starbucks' new drinks
Though the new Starbucks Oleato line has yet to reach the U.S., it has been available in Italy since February 22. Currently, the "core" menu includes three drinks: the Golden Foam Cold Brew, the Iced Shaken Espresso, and the Caffe Latte, all of which use premium Partanna extra virgin olive oil.
However, as fancy as these drinks sound, what really matters is how the public feels about them. According to one writer for Insider, while the drinks were initially "pleasant and complex," the olive oil quickly separated itself, resulting in a chunky layer around the top of the drink that looked rather "unappetizing."
In response to Starbucks' Facebook announcement about the new Oleato line, one person commented that they had tried olive oil coffee elsewhere and found it "delicious." A few others explained that the olive oil "takes the bitterness out" of black coffee, making it easier to drink. Still others felt queasy at the thought, but maybe their opinions will change once the Oleato line comes to America later this year.