Starbucks' New Olive Oil Coffees Are Leaving An Appalling Top Layer

We've all heard about the supposed health benefits of olive oil. Per Harvard Health, olive oil is rich in monounsaturated fatty acids, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory agents, and consuming a small amount regularly can even reduce the risk of developing certain cancers, cardiovascular diseases, and dementia.

Needless to say, a lot of companies have wanted a piece of the olive oil action, and Starbucks is no different. The coffee giant recently unveiled its new Oleato beverage line, each drink including a healthy dose of olive oil.

In an interview with CBS, one physician explained that olive oil and black coffee are two of the best products for a healthy heart and a long life, and combining the two into one drink is "brilliant." Other experts were less supportive of the Oleato "trend" and urged consumers to continue using olive oil in their cooking as opposed to mixing it into your morning cup of joe. Honestly, given the early reviews on these drinks, that might be the best way to go.